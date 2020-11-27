Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] moved up 8.22: Why It’s Important

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: AEHL] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.37 at the close of the session, up 8.22%.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is now 16.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEHL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.52 and lowest of $2.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.31, which means current price is +203.85% above from all time high which was touched on 05/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 466.32K shares, AEHL reached a trading volume of 1209213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has AEHL stock performed recently?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, AEHL shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.32 for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for AEHL is now -7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.39. Additionally, AEHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL] managed to generate an average of -$3,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [AEHL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of AEHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHL stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 21,595, which is approximately 88.9% of the company’s market cap and around 49.00% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in AEHL stocks shares; and JBF CAPITAL, INC., currently with $3000.0 in AEHL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:AEHL] by around 13,307 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 37,993 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 24,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,111 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 37,993 shares during the same period.