AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] is -36.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] price surged by 104.00 percent to reach at $3.64. The company report on November 25, 2020 that AnPac Bio Sets Record Test Volume in Q3, and Forecasts ~ 100% Revenue Growth in 2020.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that it experienced strong demand for its cancer screening tests and set a record in paid test volume in the third quarter. With a strong fourth quarter already underway, the Company forecasts a revenue growth of approximately 100% in 2020 over 2019, with a revenue range of US$3 million (~ RMB20 million) to US$3.3 million (~ RMB22 million). For 2019, the Company had a revenue of US$1.6 million (~ RMB10.9 million) (using a current US$ to RMB exchange ratio of ~ 6.6). We expect the strong momentum of YoY revenue growth due to market demand and customers accepting AnPac Bio’s novel cancer screening technology with multiple advantages (named cancer differentiation analysis (CDA) technology)) to continue into 2021. The Company plans to release its full year 2020 audited financial report in early March 2021.

With COVID-19 mainly contained in China and most businesses returning to normal operations since May, the demand for the Company’s cancer screening tests has remained strong. Further, its average selling price (ASP) in 2020 is expected to increase compared to 2019, contributing to a higher revenue growth forecast. In 2020, the Company has launched a number of new products including an immunology test in China and the COVID-19 antibody test in the US.

A sum of 40752452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 386.17K shares. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.48 and dropped to a low of $6.35 until finishing in the latest session at $7.14.

The average equity rating for ANPC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.36.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 118.35. With this latest performance, ANPC shares gained by 100.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.48 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.85 and a Gross Margin at +44.24. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -931.86.

Additionally, ANPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 170.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] managed to generate an average of -$131,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.03% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 1,397, which is approximately -42.863% of the company’s market cap and around 37.84% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $3000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 861 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,048 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 861 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.