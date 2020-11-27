Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] moved up 14.29: Why It’s Important

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX: AMBO] gained 14.29% or 0.32 points to close at $2.56 with a heavy trading volume of 1450286 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Ambow Education Enters Definitive Agreement for Asian Development Bank-Backed Project.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries in China, Beijing Ambow Shengying Education and Technology Co., Ltd (“Ambow Shengying”), has entered an definitive agreement with the Ziyang Education and Sports Bureau with regard to the Sichuan Ziyang Technical and Vocational Education and Training (“TVET”) project, which is financially supported by Asian Development Bank (“ADB”) as a part of its inclusive green development scheme.

Pursuant to this agreement, Ambow Shengying will provide Ziyang TVET center with curriculum design and technological aid for teaching capacity expansion, to receive a total consideration of RMB5.63 million. Ambow received the highest ratings in the bidding process, underscoring its comprehensive capabilities supported by its talented team, educational expertise, worldwide resources network, well-versed education system, advanced technology, pioneering innovation and its twenty-year proven track record in vocational education sector.

It opened the trading session at $2.47, the shares rose to $2.80 and dropped to $2.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMBO points out that the company has recorded 55.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -132.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 732.00K shares, AMBO reached to a volume of 1450286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for AMBO stock

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, AMBO shares dropped by -15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.09 and a Gross Margin at +32.89. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.12.

Return on Total Capital for AMBO is now -16.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.10. Additionally, AMBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] managed to generate an average of -$4,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of AMBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,958, which is approximately 158.854% of the company’s market cap and around 85.00% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 18,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in AMBO stocks shares; and ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $39000.0 in AMBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX:AMBO] by around 92,759 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 61,742 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 32,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,145 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 61,742 shares during the same period.