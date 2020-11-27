Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] fell -22.55% so far this year. What now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] price surged by 0.19 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Alaska Airlines further modernizes fleet with 13 new leased 737-9 MAX aircraft.

Alaska Airlines announced a transaction that continues the optimization of its mainline fleet. As part of the agreement, Alaska will sell 10 Airbus A320s to Air Lease Corporation, and subsequently lease 13 new Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft from them. The 13 737-9 MAX aircraft will be delivered from fourth quarter 2021 through 2022. Alaska will lease the A320s back from Air Lease for a short period of time after the transaction closes.

“Alaska’s relationship with Steve dates back to the early 1980s and we’re thrilled to work with him and ALC on an agreement that will enhance our fleet and advance our environmental, operational and financial performance,” said Brad Tilden, Alaska Air Group chairman and CEO. “We found an opportunity to sell 10 planes that are not in our long-term plans and replace them with 13 of the most efficient narrow-body aircraft available.”.

A sum of 1659753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Alaska Air Group Inc. shares reached a high of $52.74 and dropped to a low of $50.8189 until finishing in the latest session at $52.47.

The one-year ALK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.21. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $49.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $35 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ALK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.95. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 40.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.05 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.59, while it was recorded at 50.15 for the last single week of trading, and 37.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.75 and a Gross Margin at +22.69. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Return on Total Capital for ALK is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.05. Additionally, ALK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] managed to generate an average of $31,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ALK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,811 million, or 76.10% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,530,335, which is approximately -3.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,273,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.13 million in ALK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $371.54 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly 2.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 11,366,600 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 9,488,066 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 70,844,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,698,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,764,754 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,176 shares during the same period.