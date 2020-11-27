AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] Revenue clocked in at $4.59 billion, down -33.90% YTD: What’s Next?

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] loss -3.26% on the last trading session, reaching $40.63 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Third Quarter of 2020.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) announced it has filed an interim financial report including its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). AerCap’s Form 6-K can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.aercap.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About AerCap.

AerCap Holdings N.V. represents 127.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.42 billion with the latest information. AER stock price has been found in the range of $40.26 to $42.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, AER reached a trading volume of 2515132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $60, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerCap Holdings N.V. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AER in the course of the last twelve months was 3.42.

Trading performance analysis for AER stock

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, AER shares gained by 48.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.58, while it was recorded at 40.00 for the last single week of trading, and 31.03 for the last 200 days.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.78. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.10. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 317.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] managed to generate an average of $2,937,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AerCap Holdings N.V. posted 2.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AerCap Holdings N.V. go to 0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]

There are presently around $4,721 million, or 98.70% of AER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 10,950,532, which is approximately 14.937% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,148,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.08 million in AER stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $277.0 million in AER stock with ownership of nearly -4.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE:AER] by around 11,812,212 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 11,517,258 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 92,861,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,191,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AER stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,072,671 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 812,875 shares during the same period.