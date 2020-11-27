21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] is 313.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.75%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that 21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release.

Third quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, VNET stock rose by 326.17%. The one-year 21Vianet Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.33. The average equity rating for VNET stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.86 billion, with 108.59 million shares outstanding and 74.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, VNET stock reached a trading volume of 8926674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $33.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNET in the course of the last twelve months was 94.96.

VNET Stock Performance Analysis:

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.75. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 28.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 326.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.36, while it was recorded at 25.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 21Vianet Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.41. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.26. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$11,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VNET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,972 million, or 76.30% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,853,383, which is approximately -3.174% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 5,356,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.49 million in VNET stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $111.92 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 24,879,409 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 10,517,984 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 30,426,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,823,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,347,698 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,335,058 shares during the same period.