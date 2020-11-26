XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] Revenue clocked in at $31.20 million, down -17.02% YTD: What’s Next?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] traded at a high on 11/25/20, posting a 1.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.68. The company report on November 23, 2020 that XpresSpa Group Opens XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facility with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

First XpresCheck in the West to Commence Operations Before Holiday Travel Season.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, announced with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department for an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 testing facility at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2354220 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XpresSpa Group Inc. stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.90%.

The market cap for XSPA stock reached $116.98 million, with 69.51 million shares outstanding and 69.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, XSPA reached a trading volume of 2354220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for XpresSpa Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for XSPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

How has XSPA stock performed recently?

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, XSPA shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XSPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9514, while it was recorded at 1.6620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4132 for the last 200 days.

XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.16 and a Gross Margin at +9.35. XpresSpa Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.75.

Return on Total Capital for XSPA is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -293.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,480.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.57. Additionally, XSPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 169.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA] managed to generate an average of -$29,152 per employee.XpresSpa Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XpresSpa Group Inc. posted -25.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XSPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XpresSpa Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for XpresSpa Group Inc. [XSPA]

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.60% of XSPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XSPA stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,191,233, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,069,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 million in XSPA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.88 million in XSPA stock with ownership of nearly 359.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XpresSpa Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in XpresSpa Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA] by around 2,965,297 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 493,784 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 855,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,314,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XSPA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,483,937 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 493,015 shares during the same period.