why Yandex N.V. [YNDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.58

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] closed the trading session at $65.62 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.74, while the highest price level was $65.735. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Yandex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX: YNDX), one of Europe’s largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, announced that all resolutions proposed at Yandex’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”), held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, have been approved.

Yandex also announced two reappointments to its Board of Directors. Arkady Volozh was re-appointed as executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term, and Mikhail Parakhin was reappointed as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.89 percent and weekly performance of 6.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, YNDX reached to a volume of 1855580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YNDX shares is $64.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YNDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for YNDX in the course of the last twelve months was 145.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

YNDX stock trade performance evaluation

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, YNDX shares gained by 10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.31, while it was recorded at 63.39 for the last single week of trading, and 50.05 for the last 200 days.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yandex N.V. [YNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +59.77. Yandex N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.31.

Return on Total Capital for YNDX is now 11.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.00. Additionally, YNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] managed to generate an average of $19,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yandex N.V. [YNDX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yandex N.V. posted 16.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 24.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YNDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yandex N.V. go to 0.38%.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,997 million, or 84.60% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 28,576,511, which is approximately 19.853% of the company’s market cap and around 3.08% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 12,869,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $844.52 million in YNDX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $838.75 million in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly 13.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 29,751,015 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 38,782,440 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 175,256,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,789,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,181,705 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,030,078 shares during the same period.