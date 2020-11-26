why VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.45

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a -2.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.50. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties Complete Sale of Bally’s Atlantic City.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars Entertainment” or “Caesars”) and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) (“VICI Properties” or “VICI”) announced they have completed the previously disclosed transaction to sell Bally’s Atlantic City to Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY), previously known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., for $25.0 million. The proceeds of the transaction were split 75% to VICI and 25% to Caesars, while the annual base rent payments under the Regional Master Lease between Caesars and VICI remain unchanged.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006119/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3096579 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VICI Properties Inc. stands at 2.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.53%.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $13.69 billion, with 536.67 million shares outstanding and 535.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 3096579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $27.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 12.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.14, while it was recorded at 25.89 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.40 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.02.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.49. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $3,899,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 8.90%.

There are presently around $14,915 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,015,599, which is approximately 8.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 57,530,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.12 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 8.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 42,539,234 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 45,946,331 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 496,411,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,896,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,197,983 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,637,370 shares during the same period.