why Rio Tinto Group [RIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.95

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.03% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.06%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Rio Tinto Board change.

David Constable will step down as a non-executive director of Rio Tinto with effect from 31 December 2020.

Mr Constable, who has served on the Rio Tinto Board since 2017, is stepping down in order to concentrate on his new role as chief executive officer of Fluor Corporation.

Over the last 12 months, RIO stock rose by 20.82%. The one-year Rio Tinto Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.14. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.38 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, RIO stock reached a trading volume of 2918470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $72.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Liberum have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 86.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.00, while it was recorded at 65.19 for the last single week of trading, and 55.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57 and a Gross Margin at +35.21. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 23.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.82. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $136,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -7.10%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,329 million, or 8.20% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO with ownership of 12,132,020, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,793,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.7 million in RIO stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $611.56 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly -18.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 7,431,600 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 8,591,978 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 79,460,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,484,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,358,509 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 583,328 shares during the same period.