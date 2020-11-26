why Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $74.31

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a -1.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $72.38. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Penn National Gaming Names Marla Kaplowitz to Board of Directors.

Kaplowitz Brings 30 Years of Experience in Business Management, Strategic Planning and Marketing and Communications.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“the Company” or “Penn National”) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Marla Kaplowitz to the Board, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Ms. Kaplowitz’s appointment will expand the size of the Board to eight members, six of whom satisfy the standards for director independence under the current Listing Rules of the NASDAQ Stock Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2570217 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.96%.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $11.34 billion, with 155.32 million shares outstanding and 147.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 2570217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $74.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $66, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on PENN stock. On September 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PENN shares from 47 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 37.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 25.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.33 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.12, while it was recorded at 71.60 for the last single week of trading, and 39.53 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 611.45. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 598.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of $1,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 89.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn National Gaming Inc. go to 10.38%.

Insider trade positions for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $9,944 million, or 89.30% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,481,535, which is approximately 14.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,677,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $950.15 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly 8.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 29,248,257 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 14,117,621 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 94,019,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,385,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,726,777 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,605,371 shares during the same period.