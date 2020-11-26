why Exelon Corporation [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.12

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] slipped around -0.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $42.22 at the close of the session, down -1.24%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Constellation Awards $500,000 in ‘Energy to Educate’ Grants to Support Student STEM Projects.

Selected projects to reach more than 20,000 students nationwide in grade 6 through college.

Constellation awarded more than $500,000 in E2 Energy to Educate grants for student projects focusing on energy science, technology and education. The grant program is part of the commitment by Constellation, and parent company Exelon, to give back to the communities where they work and live and foster greater interest in STEM programs.

Exelon Corporation stock is now -7.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXC Stock saw the intraday high of $42.56 and lowest of $41.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.54, which means current price is +44.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 3364586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $41 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.01, while it was recorded at 42.15 for the last single week of trading, and 38.68 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.72.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.05. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $89,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to -2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $32,605 million, or 80.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,299,143, which is approximately -1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 78,084,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.05 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 40,395,614 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 44,880,217 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 686,996,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,272,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,714,972 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,091,906 shares during the same period.