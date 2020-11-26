Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] Is Currently -2.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] loss -2.62% on the last trading session, reaching $14.10 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Western Midstream Releases Inaugural ESG Report.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or “Western Midstream”) announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

“Western Midstream’s first ESG Report exemplifies our employees’ dedication to cultivating a culture of strong corporate responsibility while safely and responsibly managing our daily operations,” said President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Ure. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made in reducing our environmental footprint and contributing positively to our local communities, workforce, and other stakeholders. Now, as we transition to a stand-alone midstream business, it’s imperative that we introduce stakeholders to our approach to ESG issues and our successes to date.”.

Western Midstream Partners LP represents 438.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.90 billion with the latest information. WES stock price has been found in the range of $13.79 to $14.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, WES reached a trading volume of 2508014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $14.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Midstream Partners LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for WES stock

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, WES shares gained by 60.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.58 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +42.89. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.11.

Return on Total Capital for WES is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.22. Additionally, WES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] managed to generate an average of $676,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Midstream Partners LP posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to -3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

There are presently around $2,161 million, or 38.60% of WES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 24,189,048, which is approximately -1.562% of the company’s market cap and around 51.73% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 22,125,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.97 million in WES stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $209.68 million in WES stock with ownership of nearly -2.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES] by around 10,263,879 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 22,972,068 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 119,993,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,229,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WES stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,050 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 683,028 shares during the same period.