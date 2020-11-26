Wall Street Analyst Initiated Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.53 at the close of the session, up 1.84%. The company report on November 21, 2020 that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Change to Virtual Meeting for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Prospect Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: PSEC) announced that its annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. EST (with any postponements or adjournments, the “Annual Meeting”), will be held by Internet webcast in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, directors, service providers, personnel and other stakeholders arising from the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you are a stockholder as of the record date you may participate in the Annual Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting the following website and following the registration and participation instructions contained therein: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PSEC2020.

Prospect Capital Corporation stock is now -14.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSEC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.54 and lowest of $5.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.75, which means current price is +50.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, PSEC reached a trading volume of 2662078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on PSEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

How has PSEC stock performed recently?

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, PSEC shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.45 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.63.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now -0.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.95. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prospect Capital Corporation posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

There are presently around $219 million, or 11.07% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 7,631,484, which is approximately 1.133% of the company’s market cap and around 26.58% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,588,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.31 million in PSEC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $12.17 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly 26.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 2,684,979 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,657,590 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 33,219,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,562,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,948 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 530,651 shares during the same period.