Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] closed the trading session at $19.98 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.36, while the highest price level was $20.24. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Introducing Curator Hotel & Resort Collection from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Six Industry-Leading Hotel Operators.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) and six industry-leading hotel operators jointly announced the launch of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, a hand-selected collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide. Curator’s distinct owner-centric platform offers an alternative for independent lifestyle hotels looking to strengthen their performance, providing them with best-in-class agreements, services, and technology, while allowing them to retain their unique identity. Created by owners and operators, Curator gives its members the power to compete together on their own terms, unbound by strict rules or constraints. As of, Curator’s seven founding members represent an exceptional collection of more than 120 independent lifestyle hotels and resorts throughout the United States, with many more poised to participate over the next six to 12 months. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance Hotels, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

“Curator is a champion for the independent lifestyle hotel, uniting and empowering individual small brands and properties. Every property in the Curator Collection offers its own distinct, singular guest experience. We’re excited to bring these hotels and resorts together in one collection that is incredibly diverse, yet unmistakably cohesive,” said Jon Bortz, Founder and Chairman of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection and Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “We are seeing a rapidly-growing segment of sophisticated travelers who value independence and creativity in their hotels. These travelers are searching for more individualized and unique experiences. Curator bridges the gap and connects these guests with independent hotels and resorts across the United States that provide just that.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.48 percent and weekly performance of 8.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 55.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, PEB reached to a volume of 2338466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $12.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $15, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PEB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

PEB stock trade performance evaluation

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.78 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.17, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 13.32 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.64. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of $1,985,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,721 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,630,964, which is approximately -4.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,214,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.94 million in PEB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $136.69 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 980.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 19,982,785 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 22,233,781 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 93,974,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,191,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,033,451 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,201,371 shares during the same period.