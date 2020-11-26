Wall Street Analyst Initiated DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. What else is Wall St. saying

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] surged by $6.95 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $224.54 during the day while it closed the day at $224.15. The company report on November 26, 2020 that DocuSign to Present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) announced that Dan Springer, CEO, will be presenting at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. PT/12:05 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

About DocuSignDocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world’s #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time., nearly 750,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify life.

DocuSign Inc. stock has also gained 4.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOCU stock has inclined by 4.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.41% and gained 202.46% year-on date.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $41.15 billion, with 184.86 million shares outstanding and 181.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 1865334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $250.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $290, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 10.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 82.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 307.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOCU stock trade performance evaluation

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.41, while it was recorded at 219.96 for the last single week of trading, and 163.84 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at +73.79. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.39.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -17.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.70. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$53,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 31.20%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,775 million, or 75.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,260,305, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,221,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.52 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 12.991% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 20,025,749 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 25,231,619 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 92,041,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,298,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,141,016 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,899,409 shares during the same period.