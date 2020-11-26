Wall Street Analyst Initiated Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] closed the trading session at $43.04 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.40, while the highest price level was $43.14. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing of US$200 Million Note Offering.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) announced that it has priced a public offering of $200 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate perpetual subordinated notes (the “notes”). The underwriters for the offering were granted an option, exercisable for 30 days from November 17, 2020, to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of notes solely to cover over-allotments.

The notes will have a coupon of 4.50%. The notes will be issued by Brookfield Finance I (UK) plc, an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield, and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, on a subordinated basis, by Brookfield. The net proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used to finance and/or refinance recently completed and future Eligible Green Projects. The offering is expected to close on or about November 24, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.70 percent and weekly performance of 5.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, BAM reached to a volume of 3601839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $38 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $41, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on BAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.83.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 31.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.33 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.58, while it was recorded at 41.19 for the last single week of trading, and 34.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +29.02. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.06.

Return on Total Capital for BAM is now 0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.26. Additionally, BAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] managed to generate an average of $24,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 188.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.