Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: TRCH] price surged by 7.46 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Torchlight Announces Sale of Its Interest in the Winkler Project.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) (“Torchlight” or the “Company”), announced the sale of its interest in the Winkler Project.

On November 11, 2020, Torchlight, through its subsidiary, entered into and closed a letter agreement with the operator of the Winkler Project and McCabe Petroleum Corporation (“MPC”), a company owned by Torchlight’s chairman Greg McCabe, to sell Torchlight’s and MPC’s interest in the Winkler Project for a purchase price of $450,000, with $100,000 allocated to MPC and $350,000 allocated to Torchlight.

A sum of 1744384 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.35M shares. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares reached a high of $0.363 and dropped to a low of $0.337 until finishing in the latest session at $0.36.

The average equity rating for TRCH stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TRCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.14. With this latest performance, TRCH shares gained by 28.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.43 for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2820, while it was recorded at 0.3201 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3664 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -987.84 and a Gross Margin at -549.17. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1318.49.

Return on Total Capital for TRCH is now -19.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.66. Additionally, TRCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] managed to generate an average of -$4,919,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

TRCH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRCH.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [TRCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.30% of TRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,312,207, which is approximately 14.773% of the company’s market cap and around 17.89% of the total institutional ownership; AMG NATIONAL TRUST BANK, holding 1,399,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in TRCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.31 million in TRCH stock with ownership of nearly 0.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:TRCH] by around 993,480 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 756,331 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,588,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,338,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRCH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,114 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 676,843 shares during the same period.