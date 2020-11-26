VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell -40.71% so far this year. What now?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.04%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that VEON announces the pricing of its USD 1.25 billion 3.375% notes due 2027 issued under its GMTN programme.

VEON Holdings B.V. (the “Issuer”), a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), announces the pricing of its USD 1.25 billion 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2027 in 144A / Reg S format (the “Notes”) issued under its Global Medium Term Note Programme established in April 2020 (the “GMTN Programme”). The settlement date for the offering is expected to be 25 November 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes to finance and/or refinance, directly or indirectly, certain investments in subsidiaries, to refinance certain outstanding indebtedness of the Issuer, and for general corporate purposes.

By reducing its average cost of borrowing and increasing the average tenor of its debt portfolio, VEON believes the terms of the offering are another step forward in improving VEON’s capital structure.

Over the last 12 months, VEON stock dropped by -42.75%. The one-year VEON Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.91. The average equity rating for VEON stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 751.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, VEON stock reached a trading volume of 2127274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 5.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 18.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3394, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5718 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.52 and a Gross Margin at +53.98. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 15.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 843.72. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 632.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of $11,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEON Ltd. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEON.

There are presently around $607 million, or 23.80% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: TT INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 55,312,705, which is approximately -17.716% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR INVESTMENTS (UK) LLP, holding 53,114,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.67 million in VEON stocks shares; and PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $77.66 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly -1.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 43,191,292 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 82,380,932 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 279,018,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,590,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,308,921 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 26,664,137 shares during the same period.