Urban One Inc. [UONEK] Revenue clocked in at $368.60 million, down -28.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.36 at the close of the session, up 5.43%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Urban One, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70647.

Urban One Inc. stock is now -28.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UONEK Stock saw the intraday high of $1.41 and lowest of $1.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.84, which means current price is +141.99% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, UONEK reached a trading volume of 1779929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Urban One Inc. [UONEK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for UONEK in the course of the last twelve months was 1.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has UONEK stock performed recently?

Urban One Inc. [UONEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.64. With this latest performance, UONEK shares gained by 28.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Urban One Inc. [UONEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1103, while it was recorded at 1.2200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2796 for the last 200 days.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONEK is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Urban One Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Urban One Inc. [UONEK]

There are presently around $9 million, or 16.90% of UONEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONEK stocks are: ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 1,695,714, which is approximately -34.968% of the company’s market cap and around 58.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,003,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 million in UONEK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.34 million in UONEK stock with ownership of nearly 0.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONEK] by around 508,907 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,782,279 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,065,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,356,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONEK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,705 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 73,836 shares during the same period.