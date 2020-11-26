Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell -0.63% so far this year. What now?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] loss -1.51% or -0.51 points to close at $33.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3130201 shares. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Trip.com Group Ltd. to Report Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results on December 1, 2020 U.S. Time.

Trip.com Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: TCOM), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its third quarter of 2020 results on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Trip.com Group’s management team will host a conference call at 7:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on December 1, 2020 (or 8:00AM on December 2, 2020 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

It opened the trading session at $33.90, the shares rose to $34.14 and dropped to $32.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCOM points out that the company has recorded 25.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 3130201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.98.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.76 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.44, while it was recorded at 33.65 for the last single week of trading, and 28.00 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +79.33. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.66.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now 3.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.11. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of $22,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Limited posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 79.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 3.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $13,104 million, or 72.10% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,028,411, which is approximately 2.135% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 29,641,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $987.94 million in TCOM stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $812.34 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly -1.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 36,029,332 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 41,161,810 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 315,964,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,155,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,219,010 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,738 shares during the same period.