TD Securities slashes price target on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] – find out why.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] traded at a high on 11/24/20, posting a 8.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.65. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Canada Goose Commits to Keeping the Planet Cold and the People on It Warm with Launch of HUMANATURE.

Brand Announces Purpose Platform and Unveils Its Most Sustainable Parka to Date.

, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) introduces HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. This purpose commitment is embedded across every aspect of the company’s operations. Keeping the planet cold through its Sustainable Impact Strategy, and people warm by honouring and invigorating communities, prioritizing philanthropic endeavors and building culture through the arts. HUMANATURE is the driving force of Canada Goose’s enduring purpose commitment.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3402014 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at 4.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for GOOS stock reached $2.29 billion, with 59.14 million shares outstanding and 54.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, GOOS reached a trading volume of 3402014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $32.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on GOOS stock. On September 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GOOS shares from 23 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 1.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.29. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 15.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.21, while it was recorded at 36.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.84.

Return on Total Capital for GOOS is now 27.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.20. Additionally, GOOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] managed to generate an average of $93,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

Earnings analysis for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.57%.

Insider trade positions for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]

There are presently around $2,036 million, or 94.71% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,303,314, which is approximately 5.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,435,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.43 million in GOOS stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $159.43 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 9,835,248 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,581,913 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,266,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,683,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,797,752 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,996,211 shares during the same period.