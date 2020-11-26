Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] is -17.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: SMFG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on February 10, 2020 that SMBC Again Wins Global Bank of the Year Award.

SMBC, a member of SMBC Group, announced it was named 2019’s Global Bank of the Year by Project Finance International (PFI) magazine. This is the fifth time SMBC has won this distinguished award.

SMBC was recognized for the successful deals the Group supported around the world and has built a substantial presence in Latin America. The Autopista al Mar 1 deal in Colombia was a landmark infrastructure project finance deal and the winner of the Americas Transport Deal of the Year, and the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2, a copper and molybdenum mining project in Chile, received the Americas Mining Deal of the Year.

Over the last 12 months, SMFG stock dropped by -17.01%. The one-year Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.13.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.73 billion, with 6.85 billion shares outstanding and 6.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, SMFG stock reached a trading volume of 1787425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2016, representing the official price target for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 130.82.

SMFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SMFG shares gained by 9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.49.

Return on Total Capital for SMFG is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 442.45. Additionally, SMFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] managed to generate an average of $8,142,753 per employee.

SMFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. go to 2.20%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [SMFG] Insider Position Details

Positions in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:SMFG] by around 6,496,408 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 7,809,079 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 121,366,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,671,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 899,124 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,675,682 shares during the same period.