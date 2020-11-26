Stifel lifts YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: YRCW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.52%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that YRC Worldwide to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) announced that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a virtual company presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

The event will be available on the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, YRCW stock rose by 79.34%. The one-year YRC Worldwide Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.9. The average equity rating for YRCW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $330.53 million, with 53.28 million shares outstanding and 49.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, YRCW stock reached a trading volume of 3623676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YRCW shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YRCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for YRC Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for YRC Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on YRCW stock. On August 03, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for YRCW shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YRC Worldwide Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for YRCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for YRCW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

YRCW Stock Performance Analysis:

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.52. With this latest performance, YRCW shares gained by 40.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 279.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YRCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.81 for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.43, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into YRC Worldwide Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +0.22. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for YRCW is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.12. Additionally, YRCW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 155.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] managed to generate an average of -$3,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.YRC Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

YRCW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YRC Worldwide Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YRCW.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 34.90% of YRCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YRCW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,106,836, which is approximately 29.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,210,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 million in YRCW stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $6.43 million in YRCW stock with ownership of nearly -17.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW] by around 3,984,611 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,082,081 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,262,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,328,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YRCW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,700,364 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,328,181 shares during the same period.