Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] moved down -5.16: Why It’s Important

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SWBI] loss -5.16% on the last trading session, reaching $15.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, announced plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Thursday, December 3, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. web site at www.smith-wesson.com under the Investor Relations section.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

The company will host a conference call and webcast on December 3, 2020, to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (844) 309-6568 and reference conference identification number 8890013. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company’s website at www.smith-wesson.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. represents 55.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $855.68 million with the latest information. SWBI stock price has been found in the range of $15.0801 to $16.1499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, SWBI reached a trading volume of 3517890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWBI shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SWBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWBI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SWBI stock

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, SWBI shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.36, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 12.99 for the last 200 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.03.

Return on Total Capital for SWBI is now 9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.30. Additionally, SWBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] managed to generate an average of -$31,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]

There are presently around $561 million, or 67.50% of SWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWBI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 5,128,800, which is approximately 36.364% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,568,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.68 million in SWBI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.28 million in SWBI stock with ownership of nearly -6.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:SWBI] by around 6,537,768 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,995,724 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 25,258,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,791,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWBI stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,089,749 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,682,470 shares during the same period.