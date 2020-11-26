ROTH Capital slashes price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] – find out why.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.20 at the close of the session, down -1.64%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference.

Fireside chat with live audio webcast on Thursday, November 19th at 12:35 PM EST.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, announced that Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM EST.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is now -78.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRBP Stock saw the intraday high of $1.23 and lowest of $1.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.78, which means current price is +31.87% above from all time high which was touched on 08/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, CRBP reached a trading volume of 2350192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has CRBP stock performed recently?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CRBP shares gained by 20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2900, while it was recorded at 1.2120 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0935 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.69.

Return on Total Capital for CRBP is now -375.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -342.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -424.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.40. Additionally, CRBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] managed to generate an average of -$506,764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBP.

Insider trade positions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]

There are presently around $68 million, or 70.10% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 16,618,149, which is approximately 445.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,903,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.08 million in CRBP stocks shares; and KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $6.05 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 21,199,807 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 10,389,219 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 24,847,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,436,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 780,325 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,084,218 shares during the same period.