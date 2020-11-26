RELX PLC [RELX] Stock trading around $23.40 per share: What’s Next?

RELX PLC [NYSE: RELX] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a -0.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.40. The company report on November 20, 2020 that LexisNexis Risk Solutions and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Celebrate The ADAM Program 20 Year Anniversary.

Alert System Has Helped Reunite Nearly 200 Missing Children with their Families.

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading data, analytics and technology provider announced the 20th anniversary of the ADAMTM (Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children) Program which is part of its longstanding partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2268592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RELX PLC stands at 1.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.40%.

The market cap for RELX stock reached $45.10 billion, with 1.93 billion shares outstanding and 1.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 749.42K shares, RELX reached a trading volume of 2268592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RELX PLC [RELX]?

ABN Amro have made an estimate for RELX PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for RELX PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RELX PLC is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for RELX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has RELX stock performed recently?

RELX PLC [RELX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, RELX shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for RELX PLC [RELX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.21, while it was recorded at 23.55 for the last single week of trading, and 22.60 for the last 200 days.

RELX PLC [RELX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RELX PLC [RELX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.23 and a Gross Margin at +61.28. RELX PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.11.

Return on Total Capital for RELX is now 24.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RELX PLC [RELX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.12. Additionally, RELX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RELX PLC [RELX] managed to generate an average of $45,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.RELX PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for RELX PLC [RELX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELX PLC go to 7.10%.

Insider trade positions for RELX PLC [RELX]

There are presently around $1,608 million, or 4.00% of RELX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RELX stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 12,611,487, which is approximately 2.534% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 8,671,486 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.91 million in RELX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $153.83 million in RELX stock with ownership of nearly -1.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RELX PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in RELX PLC [NYSE:RELX] by around 7,156,003 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 7,754,405 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 53,798,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,709,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RELX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,223 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,200,238 shares during the same period.