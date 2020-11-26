RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] – find out why.

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] loss -0.45% or -0.08 points to close at $17.77 with a heavy trading volume of 1758201 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Physicians Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Announces $0.07 Net Income per Share and $0.26 Normalized FFO per Share for the Third Quarter of 2020.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Reports 99% of Third Quarter Rent Collected or Deferred.

It opened the trading session at $17.88, the shares rose to $17.91 and dropped to $17.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOC points out that the company has recorded 2.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, DOC reached to a volume of 1758201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $19.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DOC stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DOC shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 266.13.

Trading performance analysis for DOC stock

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 17.81 for the last single week of trading, and 17.32 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.69 and a Gross Margin at +35.82. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.34.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.48. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $967,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Physicians Realty Trust posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 144.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,566 million, or 96.40% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,827,914, which is approximately -0.972% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,438,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.35 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $151.44 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly -5.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 8,009,398 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 13,654,768 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 179,038,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,702,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,428,209 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,627,157 shares during the same period.