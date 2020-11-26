Radian Group Inc. [RDN] moved up 5.27: Why It’s Important

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] closed the trading session at $19.96 on 11/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.25, while the highest price level was $20.31. The company report on November 20, 2020 that U.S. Home Prices Kick Off the 4th Quarter with Slightly Slower Gains, Radian Home Price Index Reports.

After a very strong third quarter, home prices across the United States continued to climb in October albeit at a slower rate than in September, rising 7.5 percent in the twelve months since November 2019, according to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN). The Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions.

Since the start of the year, the estimated median home price has increased by an absolute, not annualized, rate of 6.7 percent, which was higher than the increase recorded in the same period of 2019. The monthly annualized increase recorded in October, while slower than September, was still the second-best appreciation month in 2020. The Radian HPI is calculated based on the estimated values of more than 70 million unique addresses each month, covering all single-family property types and geographies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.67 percent and weekly performance of 3.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, RDN reached to a volume of 3765316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $23.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on RDN stock. On May 02, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 26.50 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50.

RDN stock trade performance evaluation

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.26, while it was recorded at 19.05 for the last single week of trading, and 16.23 for the last 200 days.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.99. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.03.

Return on Total Capital for RDN is now 19.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.71. Additionally, RDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] managed to generate an average of $336,155 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radian Group Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to -1.87%.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,693 million, or 98.30% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,815,900, which is approximately -5.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,031,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.0 million in RDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $282.73 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -5.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radian Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 24,458,269 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 21,676,573 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 138,876,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,010,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,714,489 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,160,234 shares during the same period.