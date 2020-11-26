QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] Is Currently -0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on November 9, 2020 that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

NAREIT REITworld Virtual Annual Conference scheduled for November 17-19, 2020. QTS is scheduled to participate on November 17-18, 2020.

A sum of 1837771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 613.07K shares. QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $60.37 and dropped to a low of $58.66 until finishing in the latest session at $59.75.

The one-year QTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.92. The average equity rating for QTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTS shares is $75.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on QTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QTS Realty Trust Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.93.

QTS Stock Performance Analysis:

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, QTS shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.80, while it was recorded at 61.17 for the last single week of trading, and 63.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QTS Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.29 and a Gross Margin at +29.36. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Total Capital for QTS is now 1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.43. Additionally, QTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] managed to generate an average of $38,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

QTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTS.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,624 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,550,348, which is approximately -1.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,353,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.38 million in QTS stocks shares; and TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $184.63 million in QTS stock with ownership of nearly 1.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS] by around 6,581,760 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 7,269,482 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 63,539,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,391,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,969,774 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 761,140 shares during the same period.