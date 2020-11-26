PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Stock trading around $44.61 per share: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $44.94 during the day while it closed the day at $44.61. The company report on November 18, 2020 that PulteGroup Appoints J. Phillip Holloman to its Board of Directors.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), one of America’s largest homebuilding companies, announced the appointment of J. Phillip Holloman, former President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cintas Corporation, as a new independent director to its board, effective immediately.

PulteGroup Inc. stock has also gained 2.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHM stock has declined by -2.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.32% and gained 14.97% year-on date.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $11.95 billion, with 268.36 million shares outstanding and 259.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 1952498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $53.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $48 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on PHM stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PHM shares from 52 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37.

PHM stock trade performance evaluation

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.88, while it was recorded at 44.22 for the last single week of trading, and 37.85 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.33 and a Gross Margin at +23.33. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.32. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $191,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PulteGroup Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 14.90%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,419 million, or 90.80% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,082,686, which is approximately -2.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,885,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $609.01 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 5.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 22,466,501 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 22,831,860 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 188,251,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,549,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,182,643 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,542,250 shares during the same period.