Piper Sandler slashes price target on BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] – find out why.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a -1.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $79.46. The company report on November 21, 2020 that BigCommerce Announces Exercise in Full of the Over-Allotment Option in Follow-on Public Offering.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIGC) announced the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares of the Company’s Series 1 common stock from certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $68.00 per share in connection with the previously announced follow-on public offering of its Series 1 common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the additional 750,000 shares of Series 1 common stock by selling stockholders. The initial closing of the offering occurred on November 17, 2020.

Trading Powerhouse Gifts 12 Stock Market Lessons For Free Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

J.P. Morgan and Barclays served as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler, Raymond James, Stifel and Truist Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1891119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at 6.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.42%.

The market cap for BIGC stock reached $4.98 billion, with 67.81 million shares outstanding and 32.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, BIGC reached a trading volume of 1891119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $86.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

How has BIGC stock performed recently?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.63, while it was recorded at 74.10 for the last single week of trading.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.89. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.99.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -148.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.68. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 230.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$61,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

There are presently around $1,022 million, or 44.00% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,333,624, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 2,303,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.05 million in BIGC stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $107.27 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 12,867,776 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,867,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,867,776 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.