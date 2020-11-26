Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] Stock trading around $9.90 per share: What’s Next?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] loss -1.20% on the last trading session, reaching $9.90 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Paramount Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from Bow Street.

Proposal Significantly Undervalues Paramount, is Inadequate and Not in the Best Interest of Stockholders.

The Paramount Board Remains Open to All Opportunities to Enhance Stockholder Value; Will Continue to Act in the Best Interest of All Stockholders.

Paramount Group Inc. represents 221.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.19 billion with the latest information. PGRE stock price has been found in the range of $9.78 to $9.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, PGRE reached a trading volume of 2973400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.03.

Trading performance analysis for PGRE stock

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, PGRE shares gained by 67.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.46 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +32.00. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.91.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.04. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$116,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paramount Group Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGRE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 62.00% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,878,380, which is approximately -6.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 19,882,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.83 million in PGRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $113.7 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly -11.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 17,818,877 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 32,281,791 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 83,061,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,162,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,279,178 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 11,144,964 shares during the same period.