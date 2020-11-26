NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Revenue clocked in at $8.41 billion, up 23.90% YTD: What’s Next?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] loss -0.50% or -0.8 points to close at $157.67 with a heavy trading volume of 1660095 shares. The company report on November 19, 2020 that NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced that, as part of its Quarterly Dividend Program, its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.375 per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

Taxation – Cash Dividends Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

It opened the trading session at $159.00, the shares rose to $159.28 and dropped to $156.655, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXPI points out that the company has recorded 64.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -169.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 1660095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $155.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $143 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68.

Trading performance analysis for NXPI stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, NXPI shares gained by 18.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.96, while it was recorded at 154.79 for the last single week of trading, and 115.86 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +35.89. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.74.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 3.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.80. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $8,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 9.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $40,004 million, or 95.20% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,906,290, which is approximately 3.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 27,921,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.4 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.52 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 2.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 17,929,225 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 18,810,476 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 216,977,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,716,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,887,270 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,817,669 shares during the same period.