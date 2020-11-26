News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $8.79 billion, up 27.30% YTD: What’s Next?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.56%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, Regarding the Sale of Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann.

News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson has commented on ViacomCBS’s announcement regarding the sale of Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann:.

“There is clearly no market logic to a bid of that size – only anti-market logic. Bertelsmann is not just buying a book publisher, but buying market dominance as a book behemoth. Distributors, retailers, authors and readers would be paying for this proposed deal for a very long time to come. This literary leviathan would have 70 percent of the US Literary and General Fiction market. There will certainly be legal books written about this deal, though I wonder if Bertelsmann would publish them.”.

Over the last 12 months, NWSA stock rose by 38.04%. The one-year News Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.8. The average equity rating for NWSA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.67 billion, with 589.50 million shares outstanding and 509.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, NWSA stock reached a trading volume of 2536798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $17.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2019, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 31.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NWSA Stock Performance Analysis:

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 34.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.98 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.90, while it was recorded at 17.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into News Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.09.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.45. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of -$54,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NWSA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, News Corporation posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 51.70%.

News Corporation [NWSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,671 million, or 97.00% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 65,581,209, which is approximately -0.256% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,719,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $948.94 million in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $546.39 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -3.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 17,802,291 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 21,689,547 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 331,140,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,632,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,700,307 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,185,032 shares during the same period.