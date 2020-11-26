National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] fell -25.76% so far this year. What now?

National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE: NNN] traded at a low on 11/25/20, posting a -1.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.81. The company report on November 16, 2020 that National Retail Properties, Inc. Declares Dividend For Its 5.20% Series F Preferred Stock.

The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a cash dividend on its 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of 32.5 cents per depositary share payable December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1959218 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of National Retail Properties Inc. stands at 2.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.73%.

The market cap for NNN stock reached $7.01 billion, with 172.68 million shares outstanding and 172.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, NNN reached a trading volume of 1959218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNN shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for National Retail Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for National Retail Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NNN stock. On February 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for NNN shares from 50 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Retail Properties Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has NNN stock performed recently?

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, NNN shares gained by 20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.05, while it was recorded at 39.94 for the last single week of trading, and 36.53 for the last 200 days.

National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. National Retail Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.58.

Return on Total Capital for NNN is now 4.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.21. Additionally, NNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN] managed to generate an average of $4,265,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 200.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Retail Properties Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Retail Properties Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for National Retail Properties Inc. [NNN]

There are presently around $6,330 million, or 92.60% of NNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,731,304, which is approximately -3.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,279,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $847.12 million in NNN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $718.55 million in NNN stock with ownership of nearly -4.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Retail Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in National Retail Properties Inc. [NYSE:NNN] by around 15,256,869 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 16,069,599 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 127,689,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,015,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNN stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,338,322 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,367,341 shares during the same period.