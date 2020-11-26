National Bank Financial lifts Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.69%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Lynparza® (olaparib) Receives Health Canada Approval for the Treatment of BRCA or ATM Gene-Mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

Over the last 12 months, VET stock dropped by -70.31%. The average equity rating for VET stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $683.86 million, with 158.30 million shares outstanding and 154.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, VET stock reached a trading volume of 1675572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]:

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35.

VET Stock Performance Analysis:

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.69. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 60.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vermilion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.50. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.88.

Return on Total Capital for VET is now 3.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.21. Additionally, VET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] managed to generate an average of $41,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

VET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 22.76%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $99 million, or 27.27% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,257,328, which is approximately -0.18% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 2,504,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.82 million in VET stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $9.86 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 4,304,926 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,354,457 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,368,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,027,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,476,808 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 975,902 shares during the same period.