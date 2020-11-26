Maxim Group lifts VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, up 7.18%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that VistaGen Therapeutics Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Highlights on its CNS Pipeline and Business Progress.

Positive FDA Meeting Sets Key Pathway for Pivotal PH94B Phase 3 Study in the Second Quarter of 2021.

Received Over $17.5 Million Net Proceeds from PH94B Upfront License Payment and Public Offering of Common Stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 15.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.86 and lowest of $0.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.06, which means current price is +165.63% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 720.91K shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 1998453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $30 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2018, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on VTGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 192.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.28. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.66 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7108, while it was recorded at 0.7292 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5944 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -725.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -819.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,087.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,222 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 14.00% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,945,067, which is approximately 66.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 251,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.14 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 1,146,058 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 228,887 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,173,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,548,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,254 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 133,142 shares during the same period.