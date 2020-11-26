Market cap of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] reaches 17.95B – now what?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] closed the trading session at $47.10 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.39, while the highest price level was $47.2799. The company report on November 26, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. – ZI.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ZoomInfo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.53 percent and weekly performance of 18.97 percent. The stock has performed 9.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ZI reached to a volume of 3134322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $53.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 175.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.97.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.02, while it was recorded at 44.95 for the last single week of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.59.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.99. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 46.34%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 29,333,843 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 12,033,992 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 122,973,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,341,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,349,137 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,887,799 shares during the same period.