Market cap of Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] reaches 19.79M – now what?

Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ: SFET] traded at a high on 11/25/20, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.09. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Safe-T Announces Record Revenue of $3,591,000 for the First Nine Months of 2020, Presenting Growth of 65% Compared to the Equivalent Period in 2019.

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announced its financial results for the nine and three month periods ended September 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3023693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Safe-T Group Ltd stands at 6.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.98%.

The market cap for SFET stock reached $19.79 million, with 18.15 million shares outstanding and 13.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 529.22K shares, SFET reached a trading volume of 3023693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe-T Group Ltd is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94.

How has SFET stock performed recently?

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, SFET shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0293, while it was recorded at 1.0760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3715 for the last 200 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] shares currently have an operating margin of -254.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.81. Safe-T Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -395.80.

Return on Total Capital for SFET is now -119.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -376.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -394.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.95. Additionally, SFET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Insider trade positions for Safe-T Group Ltd [SFET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.16% of SFET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFET stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 104,258, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55000.0 in SFET stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $19000.0 in SFET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Safe-T Group Ltd [NASDAQ:SFET] by around 192,587 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 526,933 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 516,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFET stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,718 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 520,455 shares during the same period.