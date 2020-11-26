Market cap of Maximus Inc. [MMS] reaches 4.59B – now what?

Maximus Inc. [NYSE: MMS] traded at a high on 11/25/20, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.87. The company report on November 19, 2020 that MAXIMUS, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71550.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1741131 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Maximus Inc. stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for MMS stock reached $4.59 billion, with 61.86 million shares outstanding and 60.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.33K shares, MMS reached a trading volume of 1741131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Maximus Inc. [MMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMS shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Maximus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Maximus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MMS stock. On May 08, 2018, analysts increased their price target for MMS shares from 73 to 81.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maximus Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has MMS stock performed recently?

Maximus Inc. [MMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, MMS shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for Maximus Inc. [MMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.77, while it was recorded at 73.03 for the last single week of trading, and 69.01 for the last 200 days.

Maximus Inc. [MMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maximus Inc. [MMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Maximus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.20.

Return on Total Capital for MMS is now 21.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maximus Inc. [MMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.20. Additionally, MMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maximus Inc. [MMS] managed to generate an average of $6,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.84.Maximus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Maximus Inc. [MMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maximus Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maximus Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Maximus Inc. [MMS]

There are presently around $4,298 million, or 98.70% of MMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,194,340, which is approximately -2.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,449,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.44 million in MMS stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $276.1 million in MMS stock with ownership of nearly -5.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Maximus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Maximus Inc. [NYSE:MMS] by around 3,869,805 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 4,310,224 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 50,005,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,185,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,820 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 499,845 shares during the same period.