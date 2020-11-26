Market cap of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] reaches 504.70M – now what?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ: GP] closed the trading session at $26.43 on 11/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.00, while the highest price level was $28.39. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Green Commuter to Deploy EV Stars with The Energy Coalition in California.

Zero Emissions Shuttles to be used in Micro Transit and Vanpool Application.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emissions electric powered medium and heavy duty vehicles, announced via Green Commuter, that two EV Stars will be deployed in Los Angeles County in the Basset and Avocado Heights neighborhoods under a California Energy Commission Grant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1662.71 percent and weekly performance of 41.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 1298.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 188.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 980.93K shares, GP reached to a volume of 2639027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.05.

GP stock trade performance evaluation

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.41. With this latest performance, GP shares gained by 188.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1298.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1359.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.02 for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 24.28 for the last single week of trading.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.82 and a Gross Margin at -7.78. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.32.

Return on Total Capital for GP is now -67.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.81. Additionally, GP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45 million, or 10.10% of GP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GP stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 1,376,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.26% of the total institutional ownership; AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 90,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 million in GP stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $2.37 million in GP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ:GP] by around 1,715,714 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,715,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,715,714 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.