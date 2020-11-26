Market cap of Endo International plc [ENDP] reaches 1.29B – now what?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] gained 1.86% or 0.1 points to close at $5.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3566758 shares. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Distillery Historic District Announces Updated Mask Wearing Protocol.

It opened the trading session at $5.47, the shares rose to $5.64 and dropped to $5.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENDP points out that the company has recorded 40.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -163.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, ENDP reached to a volume of 3566758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $5.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Piper Jaffray kept a Overweight rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ENDP stock

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.97 and a Gross Margin at +46.15. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.37.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of -$113,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endo International plc posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -12.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $1,029 million, or 82.50% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,989,185, which is approximately 3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,235,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.29 million in ENDP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $100.03 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 7.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 21,301,780 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 21,485,345 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 144,963,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,750,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,065,566 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,553,153 shares during the same period.