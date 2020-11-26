Market cap of British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] reaches 82.13B – now what?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] loss -0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $35.80 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that BAT recognised as a Financial Times Diversity Leader for second consecutive year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. represents 2.29 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $82.13 billion with the latest information. BTI stock price has been found in the range of $35.61 to $35.975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 2444496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $43.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for BTI stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.89, while it was recorded at 36.47 for the last single week of trading, and 36.41 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.37 and a Gross Margin at +66.94. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.05.

Return on Total Capital for BTI is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.25. Additionally, BTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] managed to generate an average of $95,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

There are presently around $4,371 million, or 6.40% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 19,038,275, which is approximately 9.948% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 12,685,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $454.15 million in BTI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $395.93 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly -2.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in British American Tobacco p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 10,640,739 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 15,489,477 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 95,965,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,095,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,587 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,341,744 shares during the same period.