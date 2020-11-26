Market cap of Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] reaches 8.80B – now what?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] loss -1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $139.58 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Beyond Meat® Unveils Delicious Next Iterations of Iconic Beyond Burger® Coming in Early 2021.

The new platform will offer consumers expanded choice, advances in mouthwatering taste and improved nutritional profiles.

The brand’s juiciest burger yet will contain 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef, while its most nutritious patty to date will register a full 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef.

Beyond Meat Inc. represents 62.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.80 billion with the latest information. BYND stock price has been found in the range of $137.71 to $142.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 2133982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $115.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $178 to $144. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on BYND stock. On October 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BYND shares from 130 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 8.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.21, while it was recorded at 139.27 for the last single week of trading, and 126.97 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.66. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.03. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$26,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $3,741 million, or 43.90% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,037,744, which is approximately 18.067% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,046,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.18 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $294.79 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 40.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 10,325,782 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 3,113,387 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 13,361,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,800,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,117,560 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,339 shares during the same period.