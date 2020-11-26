Market Analysts see CME Group Inc. [CME] gaining to $195. Time to buy?

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] surged by $1.61 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $174.90 during the day while it closed the day at $174.79. The company report on November 18, 2020 that CME Group Announces 17th Annual Student Trading Challenge Winner – the First from Latin America.

Innovative global markets competition aims to educate and inspire future finance professionals.

CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced the winners of its 17th annual CME Group University Trading Challenge, including the first-place winners from the University of Antioquia in Medellín, Colombia. They are the first team from Latin America to win the global challenge.

CME Group Inc. stock has also gained 5.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CME stock has declined by -0.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.28% and lost -12.92% year-on date.

The market cap for CME stock reached $62.17 billion, with 357.79 million shares outstanding and 354.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, CME reached a trading volume of 1827873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CME Group Inc. [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $170.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $176, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on CME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 122.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CME stock trade performance evaluation

CME Group Inc. [CME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, CME shares gained by 9.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.30, while it was recorded at 170.03 for the last single week of trading, and 174.43 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.61 and a Gross Margin at +79.08. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.37.

Return on Total Capital for CME is now 7.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.84. Additionally, CME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CME Group Inc. [CME] managed to generate an average of $485,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CME Group Inc. [CME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CME Group Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 2.87%.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,242 million, or 87.20% of CME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 34,733,807, which is approximately -0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,602,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.0 billion in CME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.5 billion in CME stock with ownership of nearly -5.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CME Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME] by around 20,003,902 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 20,373,521 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 264,226,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,603,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CME stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,794,678 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,690,161 shares during the same period.