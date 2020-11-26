Market Analysts see Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.79 at the close of the session, up 0.17%. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Axalta Prices Upsized Notes Offering.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) (the “Company”) announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $700.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering was increased by $100.0 million from the previously announced offering size of $600.0 million. The Notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes are expected to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and each of the Company’s existing restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its credit facilities (other than the Issuer), subject to certain exceptions. The Issuer expects to use the net proceeds of this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem the $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2024 and €335.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (collectively, the “Existing Notes”) and to pay related transaction costs and expenses. The Notes offering is expected to close on November 24, 2020, subject to customary conditions.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock is now -5.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXTA Stock saw the intraday high of $28.97 and lowest of $28.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.26, which means current price is +122.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 2224501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $31.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has AXTA stock performed recently?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.60, while it was recorded at 28.48 for the last single week of trading, and 22.75 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +32.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 290.42. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 285.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $17,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 2.72%.

Insider trade positions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

There are presently around $6,326 million, or 97.90% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 23,420,000, which is approximately -2.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,640,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.67 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $534.61 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 17.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 28,648,621 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 32,495,395 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 158,601,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,745,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,644,285 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,781,346 shares during the same period.