KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Nucor Corporation [NUE] – find out why.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.51%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Nucor Announces Commencement of Private Exchange Offers.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) (“Nucor” or the “Company”) announced the commencement of offers (each, an “Exchange Offer,” and, collectively, the “Exchange Offers”), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offering memorandum, dated (the “Offering Memorandum”), and the related letter of transmittal, dated (together with the Offering Memorandum, the “Offering Documents”), to certain Eligible Holders (as defined below) to exchange the Company’s outstanding debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the “Existing Notes”) for consideration consisting of up to $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “New Notes Issuance Limit”) of the Company’s new notes due 2055 (the “New Notes”) and cash. The Company reserves the right, but is not obligated, to increase the New Notes Issuance Limit in its sole discretion without extending the Withdrawal Deadline (as defined below) or otherwise reinstating withdrawal rights.

The following table sets forth each series of Existing Notes included in the Exchange Offers:.

Over the last 12 months, NUE stock dropped by -2.20%. The one-year Nucor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.55. The average equity rating for NUE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.63 billion, with 303.39 million shares outstanding and 299.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, NUE stock reached a trading volume of 2703366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $49.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 52.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

NUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Nucor Corporation [NUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.04, while it was recorded at 54.05 for the last single week of trading, and 43.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nucor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +11.86. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 13.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.21. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $47,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

NUE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nucor Corporation posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to -5.66%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,600 million, or 78.80% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,463,697, which is approximately -2.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly -0.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 12,795,271 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 11,880,644 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 205,339,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,015,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,298,393 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,546,490 shares during the same period.