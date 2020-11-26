Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Revenue clocked in at $22.32 billion, up 14.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] loss -0.54% or -0.25 points to close at $46.41 with a heavy trading volume of 2805501 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Johnson Controls To Present At The Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Olivier Leonetti will speak at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 8:50 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

It opened the trading session at $46.31, the shares rose to $46.55 and dropped to $45.815, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JCI points out that the company has recorded 47.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, JCI reached to a volume of 2805501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $48.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $36 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. On May 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 25 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.10, while it was recorded at 45.94 for the last single week of trading, and 36.58 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 6.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.73. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $6,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 11.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $30,435 million, or 93.20% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 88,580,977, which is approximately -4.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,221,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.44 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 31,892,368 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 54,522,735 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 569,371,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 655,786,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,523,474 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,402,752 shares during the same period.