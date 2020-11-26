Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Revenue clocked in at $728.30 million, down -11.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] price surged by 0.15 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69311.

A sum of 2073796 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares reached a high of $26.93 and dropped to a low of $26.37 until finishing in the latest session at $26.69.

The one-year HTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.69. The average equity rating for HTA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $29.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HTA shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 160.04.

HTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, HTA shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.08, while it was recorded at 26.77 for the last single week of trading, and 26.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.38.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 0.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.80. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $99,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTA.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,772 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,965,944, which is approximately -2.829% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,470,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.59 million in HTA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $393.56 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly 2.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 17,147,020 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 20,005,499 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 179,123,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,275,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,232,065 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,155 shares during the same period.